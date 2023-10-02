Supremex Announces Appointment of Independent Board Member

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul V. Reilly as new independent director of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) to fill a recent vacancy.

“We are pleased to have a new highly experienced independent director join the Board of Supremex. As we continue realizing our growth and diversification strategy, the Board will be strengthened by M. Reilly’s extensive knowledge of the envelope, packaging and manufacturing industries, particularly in the United States, as well as his corporate governance experience,” said Mr. Robert Johnston, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Paul V. Reilly is a founder and partner at New Direction Partners since 2009, where he has been providing investment banking and M&A advisory services, valuation services, strategic planning and management consulting to clients in the packaging, commercial printing, direct mail, envelope manufacturing and other related industries. Previously, Mr. Reilly was CEO, President and Chairman of the board at Cenveo, Inc. He has a BBA in Finance and an MBA in Computer Methodology from Baruch College. Mr. Reilly currently serves on the board of Softprint, on the advisory board of Great American Packaging and is the Chairman of the Board of Construct Sun - a seller and installer of residential and small commercial solar power systems. He was Chair of the Meeting and Content Committee of the Envelope Manufacturers Association (“EMA”) and on the board of PIA/GATF. He previously served on the EMA Foundation Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs from leading corporations.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper‑based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com .

Contact: François Bolduc Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA Chief Financial Officer MBC Capital Markets Advisors investors@supremex.com mgoulet@maisonbrison.com 514 595-0555, extension 2316 514 731-0000, extension 229









