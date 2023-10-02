Former Executive Assistant of The President of Somalia Prof. Dr. Abdulkareem H. Jama Visits EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer hosted the former Executive Assistant of the President of Somali, the former Minister of Telecommunications of Somali, and now the Vice President of Mogadishu City University, Prof. Dr. Abdulkareem H. Jama, at his office. Prof. Dr. Jama’s daughter Salma Hassan, EMU Academic Affairs Coordinator Assist. Prof. Dr. Nidai Şemi and EMU Assistant General Secretary Kazım Hakverdi were also present during the meeting which was held on Friday, 29 September, 2023 at 11:15.

After enrolling his daughter to EMU Faculty of Education, Department of Foreign Language Education, English Language Teaching Undergraduate Program, Prof. Dr. Jama paid a courtesy visit to EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer. During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Tümer informed Prof. Dr. Jama and his daughter Salma about Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and EMU. Prof. Dr. Tümer also wished success to Salma on her undergraduate education in EMU.

In the visit, Prof. Dr. Jama mentioned that he and his daughter decided to come to TRNC and visit the EMU campus upon an advice given to them by one of their relatives who is also an EMU alumni. Prof. Dr. Jama stated that they liked the university and the campus very much. Prof. Dr. Jama added that they regard to the EMU as a very international university and that they even randomly came across with students from Somali during their campus tour, which made them really happy. Prof. Dr. Jama wished that universities in Somali also reaches to an international structure such as EMU in the future. The possibility of collaborations between EMU and City University was also discussed during the meeting.

Following the meeting, EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer presented a traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panel to Prof. Dr. Jama.