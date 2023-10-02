EMU Represented at The 5th International Cybernetics and Informatics Conference

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Mathematics Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov represented EMU at the 5th International Conference on Problems of Cybernetics and Informatics (PCI 2023) hosted by the Institute of Control Systems operating under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan. The event was held in Baku where 11 other guest speakers also attended along with Prof. Dr. Bashirov. Prof. Dr. Bashirov was also the session moderator in the conference.

Prof. Dr. Bashirov’s Presentation Selected as the Best

Distinguished scientists from 15 countries participated in the PCI 2023 conference delivering 120 presentations during the event that was organized under the umbrella of IEEE and whose paper rejection rate was 33.3%. Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov delivered a presentation titled “Modelling Disease-Drug Networks with Petri Nets”. The presentation was selected as the best presentation in its field in the report presented by the Intellectual Systems Area Head at the closing session of the conference, and it was evaluated that the presentation would shed light on bioinformatics studies.

To be published in Prestigious Academic Journals

The PCI 2023 conference proceedings will be published by IEEE Xplore and will be available from the IEEE Digital Library. Studies selected from the papers presented within the scope of the PCI 2023 conference will be published in its expanded/enriched form in TWMS Journal of Pure and Applied Mathematics, Applied and Computational Mathematics, Informatics and Control Problems, and Journal of High-Frequency Communication Technologies.