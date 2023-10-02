Usage based Insurance Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 77.14 billion by 2031, Garnering 12.54% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Usage-Based Insurance tailors premiums to individual behavior and driving habits, offering potential cost savings to policyholders.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The usage based Insurance market was estimated to have acquired US$ 23.67 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 12.54% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 77.14 billion . Beyond traditional policies, microinsurance and on-demand UBI are gaining prominence. These models allow customers to purchase insurance for specific periods or activities, such as short-term auto coverage for a weekend trip or temporary health coverage for a vacation.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52104

The integration of UBI with smart home technology presents a novel opportunity in property insurance. Insurance providers can offer customized coverage based on real-time data from connected devices, such as home security systems, leak detectors, and smoke alarms, mitigating risks and preventing losses. Health insurers are increasingly exploring UBI to encourage healthy lifestyles. Policyholders can earn discounts or rewards by meeting health and wellness goals tracked through wearable devices. This not only incentivizes healthier living but also reduces claims.

UBI is expanding beyond personal vehicles into commercial fleet management. Businesses can use telematics data to optimize vehicle use, monitor driver behavior, and reduce operational costs while maintaining comprehensive coverage. With the growing concern about data privacy, there is a burgeoning opportunity for UBI providers to offer data security and privacy services. These services assure customers that their data is protected and used only for insurance purposes, enhancing trust and compliance.

In response to increasing climate-related risks, UBI can incorporate climate data to assess and mitigate potential damages. This includes offering coverage based on specific climate conditions and helping customers prepare for extreme weather events. In the agricultural sector, UBI can help farmers manage risks associated with crop yield and livestock health.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the usage-based insurance market, Pay How You Drive (PHYD) policies dominate, offering customized premiums based on individual driving behavior.

The OBD Dongle is the dominating device type in the usage-based insurance market for data collection and policy customization.

In the usage-based insurance market, passenger vehicles dominate, with a higher adoption rate for personalized premium offerings and telematics technology.



Market Trends for Usage based Insurance

Usage-Based Insurance is evolving to accommodate autonomous vehicles, assessing risk factors and coverage for self-driving cars.

Pay-per-mile UBI is gaining popularity, aligning premiums with actual mileage, benefiting low-mileage drivers.

Insurers are offering incentives and discounts to eco-friendly vehicle owners, encouraging sustainable driving practices.

UBI models focus on driving behavior, rewarding safe practices and penalizing risky actions to promote road safety.

UBI systems provide real-time feedback to policyholders, fostering proactive improvements in driving habits and safety.



Get Exclusive Discount on Usage based Insurance Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=52104

Market for Usage based Insurance: Regional Outlook

North America, led by the United States and Canada, is a prominent player in the UBI market. The region boasts a robust ecosystem of telematics technology providers and insurers. Consumers in North America are increasingly adopting UBI for auto insurance, attracted by customized premiums based on driving behavior and reduced accident risk.

Europe, with a strong presence in countries like the UK, Germany, and Italy, is witnessing substantial growth in UBI adoption. Regulatory support, including the EU's focus on road safety, is encouraging insurers to offer telematics-based policies. European consumers are embracing UBI to lower insurance costs and improve driving habits.

The Asia-Pacific region, encompassing nations such as China, Japan, and Australia, is emerging as a promising market for UBI. Rising car ownership, coupled with the desire for cost-effective insurance, is driving adoption. Insurers are collaborating with technology firms to offer UBI solutions that cater to the region's diverse consumer base.



Global Usage based Insurance Market: Key Players



The usage-based insurance market features intense competition, with established insurers, technology firms, and startups vying for market share, leveraging telematics and data analytics capabilities to offer innovative solutions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Usage based Insurance market:

Allianz

AllState

Aviva

AXA

Generalli

Gropama

Insure the Box

Liberty Mutual

MAIF

Progressive

State Farm

UnipoSai

Uniqa



Product Portfolio

Allianz offers a diverse product portfolio, including insurance solutions for individuals and businesses. Their offerings encompass life, health, property, casualty, and specialty insurance, providing comprehensive coverage and risk management services.

AllState's product portfolio features a range of insurance options, including auto, home, life, and commercial insurance. They focus on personalized policies and innovative solutions for customers' unique needs.

Aviva provides a wide array of insurance and financial products, spanning life, health, general insurance, and investment solutions. Their portfolio emphasizes customer-centricity and sustainable, future-focused financial planning.



Global Usage based Insurance Market Segmentation

By Policy Type

Pay How You Drive (PHYD)

Pay As You Drive (PAYD)

Manage How You Drive (MHYD)



By Device Type

Black Box

OBD Dongle

Smartphone

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of Usage based Insurance Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=52104<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com