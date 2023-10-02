Derby Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct & Retail Theft
SP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2023 @ 2005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Charles Bagley JR
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were investigating a disorderly person in the middle of traffic on US 5 in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant/staff, who reported a male who was laying in the middle of the roadway. The male was later located and identified as Charles Bagley Jr, 26 of Derby, VT. During investigation, Bagley Jr was confronted by a Sunoco Gas clerk about stealing an item from the store. Bagley Jr was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks and issued a citation for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 @ 1000 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED