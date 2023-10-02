Derby Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct & Retail Theft

SP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/31/2023 @ 2005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Charles Bagley JR

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were investigating a disorderly person in the middle of traffic on US 5 in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant/staff, who reported a male who was laying in the middle of the roadway. The male was later located and identified as Charles Bagley Jr, 26 of Derby, VT. During investigation, Bagley Jr was confronted by a Sunoco Gas clerk about stealing an item from the store. Bagley Jr was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks and issued a citation for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 @ 1000 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED