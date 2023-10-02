St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007252

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10-2-23 at 0108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1311 VT-122, Wheelock, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Arrest on Warrant: Violation of Conditions of Release Violation of Conditions of Release (x2)

ACCUSED: Jamie Cates Jr.

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a male wandering along VT-122 in Wheelock, knocking on doors and requesting help from locals. Troopers responded to the area shortly after and located a male, later identified as Jamie Cates Jr. (28) of Barnet, VT, walking on the highway. Investigation revealed Cates was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the original charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. Ironically, Cates was found actively violating additional conditions of release. Cates was subsequently taken into custody for Violation of Conditions of Release (x2) and the separate outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he received two separate citations and court dates for the above charges. He was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex where he was held on a $100 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

10-2-23 at 0830 hours 11-13-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819