CSSI JIMS Advisor Farewelled

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) has recently farewelled CSSI Justice Information Management System (JIMS) Advisor Linda Dalton after her contract with the Correctional Service accomplish.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledged Advisor Dalton for her time with CSSI as she plays an integral role in ensuring the Justice Information Management System (JIMS) data is meticulously developed and will surely help the organization in accessing the justice information’s, and also supports the decision makers when making decision.

“I wish to acknowledge the contribution that you have made to the Executive to coordinate JIMS development and ensuring that JIMS is effectively and sustainably institutionalised in CSSI”, says Commissioner Forau.

Meanwhile Advisor Dalton do appreciate the CSSI ICT staff for their high level interactive skills and the ability to share knowledge and providing support to carry out JIMS training for CSSI staff.

“I also thank the Office of the Commissioner and his Executive members for their great support rendered during my time in CSSI. Thank you Commissioner for the gift given to me signifies CSSI legacy”, says Dalton.

JIMS Adviser Linda Dalton shaking hand with Commissioner Marktas Forau after she received her gift (necklace) from CSSI Commissioner, as a token of appreciation.

CSSI Press