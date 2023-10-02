 Police arrest two suspects in relation to burning down of classroom in East Fataleka

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki and Atori have arrested two male suspects in relation to the burning down of a two storey building at Onelafa Community High School in East Fataleka, Malaita Province.

The first suspect was arrested and already in Auki Correctional facilities waiting for his trial while the latest arrest was done yesterday (28 September 2023).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Lelie Kili said the second suspect is a teacher by profession who had planned the burning of the classroom.

PPC Kili said the arrest were done by Auki and Atori Police and was transported to Police and now police custody for further investigations and remand.

Superintendent Kili said police are looking at laying charge of inciting under section 21 of the Penal Code.

Mr. Kili said good people around Onelafa please work closely with your Atori and Auki police to bring those responsible to face justice. If you have any information, feel free to call Auki and Atori police.

RSIPF Supervising Commissioner Ms. Juanita Matanga said such behaviour of burning of the classroom shows that they are not thinking about the consequences of withholding the education of their children.

Supervising Commissioner Ms Matanga said as a police organisation it is our duty to protect our children by ensuring that those who wish to take such action must not hinder the future of our children by destroying facilities that enable them to attend education.

RSIPF Press