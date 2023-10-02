Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the former members of Socorro group now on the custody of IACAT

I trust DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to give them the standard of care required for their protection and eventual reintegration, including their psycho-social needs. Ito ang pinakamahalaga muna sa ngayon.

I hope this will eventually lead to the rescue of the other residents of Kapihan. Mahalaga ang kanilang malayang testimonya para mapanagot ang mga lider ng kulto at makumbinsi ang natitirang mga miyembro nito na umalis na din. Pati ang mga bata mismo ay nanawagan sa kanilang mga kababata na bumaba na. Sana mapakinggan sila at mabigyan ng hustisya.