EXL expands operations into Dublin and establishes a headquarters for international business

Plans in place to add up to 200 AI and data engineers and other technology positions

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it will establish a headquarters for international business in Dublin.

EXL plans to hire up to 200 artificial intelligence, data engineers and other technology positions in Dublin over the next three years. This builds upon EXL’s existing staff of more than 8,000 data scientists and 1,500 generative AI experts globally who are developing AI, cloud enablement and data integration technologies and continually introducing new technologies to the marketplace.

EXL will also establish new global centers of excellence across its operation, to streamline management and enable the business to develop best practices to improve efficiencies and reduce costs.

As part of its expansion into Ireland, EXL announced a new collaboration with University College Dublin (UCD), one of Europe’s leading research-intensive universities. EXL and UCD’s cooperation was made possible by the Irish government’s Human Capital Initiative, which is strengthening ties between higher education and enterprise to address future skills needs. EXL will also work with the Center for Applied AI or CeADAR, Europe’s Digital Innovation Hub for AI in Ireland. It will provide EXL with new technology insights in all aspects of innovation and applied research and developments in AI, machine learning and data analytics.

“EXL’s significant expansion in Ireland is very welcome, with a new headquarters for international business in Dublin, and 200 new highly-skilled jobs in transformative technologies such as AI,” said Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s Prime Minister (Taoiseach). “Ireland is well-placed to be a hub of innovation in this space, and EXL’s plans to partner with local research institutions will be an important contribution to developing the next generation of talent.”

“Developing innovative technology solutions to complex business problems is at the heart of what EXL does for our clients, and by expanding our presence in Ireland, we are gaining access to a truly world class talent market and a key geographic hub for our global operations,” said Rohit Kapoor, vice chairman and chief executive officer of EXL. “We will look to train AI experts in Ireland to unlock the transformative power of generative AI, revolutionize industries and drive new business opportunities. Dublin’s exceptional talent pool will help us shape the future of technology, fueling innovation and propelling our clients to the forefront of the global AI landscape.”

‘’EXL’s plan to open a headquarters for international business in Ireland and to hire up to 200 data and AI specialists in Dublin over the next two years is very welcome,” said Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland. “Ireland has a proven track record of being an attractive location for companies to access a well-established talent pool. I wish the team every success here.’’





About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 48,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

