Groupama AM Expands Use of Virtu’s Triton Valor EMS to Trade Fixed Income

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, is pleased to announce that Groupama Asset Management, the asset manager arm of the large French insurance and financial services firm, has expanded its use of Virtu’s award-winning Triton Valor EMS to trade fixed income.



“The increased electronification of fixed income trading over the last few years has changed our workflow–away from chat and telephone–and we needed a more centralised approach to our execution management across this asset class,” says Eric Heleine, Head of Trading at Groupama AM. “Virtu’s Triton Valor EMS provides us with a single view that brings together all our workflows including electronic RFQs, automated execution, and negotiated trading and provides us with tools to aggregate real-time feeds, liquidity sources and valuable pre-trade analytics to make trading decisions faster and with confidence. It’s the key to success if we want to enhance the FICC market structure which has largely stayed the same for the last 50 years.”

“Based on client feedback, we designed Triton Valor’s fixed income capabilities to empower traders with pre-trade transparency, operational efficiency, and control in navigating the market. These capabilities enable clients to assess individual and aggregate trade difficulty and find liquidity in a simpler and more cohesive manner–that’s where we see a key added value for a fixed income EMS. Our fixed income solution is differentiated by the close integration of Triton Valor’s EMS capabilities with Virtu’s advanced trading analytics–both pre-trade, post-trade, and real-time data handling. Data and analytics are key in electronic trading and especially in fixed income given the fragmented market structure and complexity of OTC data collection,” said Melissa Ellis, Head of Workflow Technology in Europe. “The addition of fixed income trading and analytics to Triton Valor is a major milestone for our clients and underlines our commitment to providing a full multi-asset class trading and analytics solution.”

About Triton Valor EMS

Triton is a sophisticated multi-asset class execution management system used by approximately 300 global asset managers, supporting trading in fixed income securities, equities, listed derivatives, and foreign exchange. Triton Valor enables fixed income traders to enhance their trading workflow with tools such as routing and execution automation, market data integration and normalisation, pre-trade and post-trade analytics, real-time data handling, and seamless connectivity to venues, that are well established in other asset classes and are becoming critical components of fixed income trading.

Triton Valor supports trading in a variety of FI instruments–global corporate and sovereign bonds, EM debt, Munis, MBSs, CMOs, FI ETFs and futures–enabling traders to decide how, when, and where to trade. Closely integrated with Virtu’s advanced fixed income analytics, it provides clients with a single dashboard to interrogate data and make trading decisions in a consistent way across all their asset classes. Virtu does all the heavy lifting, giving the client a flexible, scalable system with the latest technology to ensure they can take advantage of opportunities in the market.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

