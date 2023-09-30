Submit Release
The end of working visit in the Federal Republic of Germany

TAJIKISTAN, September 30 - On September 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, returned to his homeland from the city of Berlin following his working visit in the Federal Republic of Germany.

We remind that within the scope of the working visit, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, participated in the first Meeting of the Heads of State of "Central Asia and Germany" and the Economic Forum of the countries of Central Asia and Germany, and met with a number of high-ranking leaders of the host country.

