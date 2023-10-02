TruBridge Dental Named Best on Bainbridge Island; Fairy Tale Dental Dreams Come True for Dr. Helena Soomer Lincoln
Transforming dentistry for her patients and transforming the way the dental industry prices implant-based, dental bridges wins the popular vote.
Our one-of-a-kind dental bridge is a fraction of the cost, size and weight of either dentures or bone-reduced artificial gums.”BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, U.S.A., October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When your mission is to transform the world of dental restoration, making it possible for people from all walks of life to affordably restore their original smiles with teeth in their original sockets, it’s hard to imagine finding any extra time in a Bainbridge Island day.
— Dr. Helena Soomer Lincoln
But for the Estonian-born Dr. Helena Soomer Lincoln, a mother of five, a stoic competitor in over 30 consecutive Bainbridge Island 5K races, and an enthusiastic body builder, her sense of duty and of purpose is unmatched.
Dr. Lincoln is dedicated to transformative dentistry for her patients and transforming the way the dental industry prices implant-based, dental bridges. Her two, twin dental practices, Fairy Tale Dental and TruBridge Dental, were voted "Best of Bainbridge Island" in dentistry for the second time by the readers of the Bainbridge Island Review.
"2023 has been an incredible year that saw us submit our U.S. patent application for TruBridge™, a one-of-a-kind dental bridge that is a fraction of the cost, size and weight of either dentures or bone-reduced artificial gums,” said the doctor who has also earned the designation of the "Singing Dentist” for her rendition of Estonian music and folklore while she works.
"Innovation, persistence, kindness and skill are what inspired our patients to cast their votes for our unique brand of dentistry,” beamed the accomplished dentist who has done clinical and scientific research in five countries.
With Fairy Tale Dental, Dr. Soomer Lincoln took the fear and stigma out of going to the dentist, practicing gentle, trauma-free dental care. With TruBridge Dental, she is making permanent, high quality restorations available to everyone. The outreach of her team to new patient communities around Kitsap County made the difference in garnering votes as the "Best Dentist on Bainbridge Island.“
To learn more about her dual practices and sign a petition for Washington state insurance coverage of oral health treatments, interested parties should visit fairytaledental.com and trubridgedental.com on the Web and at their respective Facebook pages.
Michael Lawrence, Outreach Coordinator
TruBridge Dental, LLC
+1 206-818-0512
outreach@trubridgedental.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
TruBridge Video