Man Arrested After Shooting Leaves Woman Dead in Southeast DC

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in the death of a woman after a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

 

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 3:49 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4000 block of 13th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman, inside of her residence, suffering from gunshot wound injuries. She died at the scene.

 

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Patricia Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

 

The suspect, 46-year-old Desmond Thurston of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.  The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

