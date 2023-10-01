SAMOA PUBLIC SERVICE DAY 2023, KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY THE HONOURABLE ACTING PRIME MINISTER, TUALA TEVAGA IOSEFO PONIFASIO – FMFM II BUILDING, MONDAY, 2 OKETOPA 2023 

SAMOA, October 1 - Reverend Nu’uausala Siaosi

Honorable Members of Cabinet

All Public Service Employees

Distinguish Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Let me say “Talofa, and a very good morning to you all.

I am pleased to welcome you all this morning, to the annual celebration of the “Samoa Public Service Day”. I would also like to acknowledge our Public Servants who may be joining us virtually, and to those who cannot be here this morning, because of the nature of the roles and services you have been assigned to at this time.

The decision to make this Day, an annual event was a wise and critical decision. Because at the heart of an efficient and effective Public Service, are motivated, hardworking and committed public servants. The recognition and celebration of your services and achievements as public servants will no doubt have an impact on employee drive and enthusiasm, to do what is necessary for the service of Samoa.

On this day also, we pay tribute to the legacy of the pioneers and past leaders of our Public Service, who have passed on and are no longer with us, as well as those who have retired from the service, who paved the way and have contributed to the development of the public service of Samoa, today.

In 2022, I stood here before you on this very occasion, to celebrate with you, all there is to being a public servant in Samoa, on the theme of Agaga Tautua – Spirit of Service. I understand the Commission have decided to continue with this theme for this year’s celebration, and I believe it is very fitting.

I for one, am extremely proud of how far we’ve come as a country and as a government, against the backdrop of a myriad of challenges that we faced in 2021. These trials and tests are a mere reminder that our character and our faith will continue to be challenged in order to grow.

As public servants, testing and growing your faith in your duty to the Government and our nation, in the true spirit of service, is extremely vital now more than ever.

Your test of faith and your commitment to service was challenged when the world was facing a deadly pandemic of covid 19. PSC and all arms and sectors of Government came together through NEOC to fight against the infiltration of the deadly covid 19 virus into Samoa. Not to mention other emergencies and natural disasters we have experienced since covid and some only just recently.

Your government acknowledges your efforts and dedication to your service especially during these challenging times when your intellectual and physical capacity were called upon to protect our small nation of Samoa. The way we see it, you came through and won the fight. You came through simply because of your dedication and commitment to service. We thank you.

We also thank our overseas partners who assisted Samoa throughout those uncertain times through the provisions of medicine and the necessary equipment and other the most needed resources to assist Samoa.

As of today, we have over 10,000 employees working for 53 government agencies. In the realm of delivering government services to the public, this amount would seem justified; however, there are always opportunities to do better. Which is why the Public Service Reforms now in its second Phase, is critical.

We would like to see where the Service could be made more efficient and effective, and tailored to the needs of the community. The Pathway for the Development of Samoa has laid the foundation of what we intend to achieve, which is to foster social harmony, safety, and freedom for all. I encourage you all to actively seek opportunities to work closer with the communities, and to tailor your service delivery according to their needs. One of the Government’s initiative and key projects is the establishment of District Council offices to strengthen governance and coordinate government development programmes in the communities. These initiatives and projects depend heavily on the commitment and the capabilities of public servants and government to deliver the systems, policies and processes to make this happen.

The Vision of the Public Service Commission is Public Service Excellence, enabled by the three pillars of Leadership Development, Performance and Ethics, and Good Governance.

The Commission collaborates with the Chief Executive Officers and Senior Executives in all Government Ministries for the implementation of strategies to achieve relevant objectives to support achieving the outcomes set out in the Pathway for the Development of Samoa.

The Public Service also face challenges with the limitation of available personnel in some specialized fields. The service is also experiencing high turnover due to employees leaving for opportunities overseas. For these reasons the Public Service Commission is compiling a National Workforce Plan to identify skill gaps and develop strategies to sustain the required capacity to enable Government priorities.

In the spirit of service, I am proud to announce that today, we officially launch the initiative by the Public Service Commission “Talofa with a Smile campaign”, premised on the values of customer care, service, respect of one another, positivity and caring for each other. The campaign is a concerted effort to strengthen customer service in government, in line with established standards and expectations set out by the Public Service Commission. I encourage you to take ownership of this initiative, and to be mindful of your duty as public servants, to do everything in our ability to help our people. Put yourselves in their shoes, see things from their perspective, try to understand where they are coming from. Always remember from the start to the end of each day, there is an individual, a family, a business, and a community that needs to be served. Your role is to make their lives easier, and not harder.

I acknowledge the generous support of the Government of Australia through the Tautai – Governance for Economic Growth Program, for your kind assistance in offering financial support towards the launch of the Talofa with a Smile campaign. We also acknowledge the unwavering support of all our Development partners and Donors towards the various aspects of our Public Service through capacity building and systems upgrades. We are encouraged by your support in our efforts to strengthen service delivery and frontline services across government. More importantly, your support will continue to enable our preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024.

In moving forward, my challenge for you all is to work with the community. Our business in government is all about them, they rely heavily on your dedication and commitment to making our communities better. Therefore, clear and effective communication with the public matters a lot. We are accountable to the public and it is our responsibility to be seen, to seek to understand the challenges faced by the people you serve. Walk in their shoes, listen to their concerns, and respond with compassion. Communicate clearly, and to earn their trust and support. Take pride in your public service and remind yourself often of why it matters to you to serve your community well.

Let me remind you. Transparency and accountability is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. Public servants, it’s your duty at the operational level to ensure that your actions are transparent, accessible, and accountable to the people you serve. We need to be transparent on how financial decisions are made, and who and what influences those decisions and processes at all level. It is our collective duty and obligation to follow due processes and if you are challenged, troubled and uncertain of a situation when confronted by conflict of interest, self-interests, especially when asked to do a favour for someone in return of a benefit, unsure of your capacity or know something is not right or whatever, I urge you to stop, declare, seek assistance and make a moral decision.

Remember, public service is not just a job; it’s a calling. It’s about serving the greater good, upholding the principles of democracy, and making a positive impact on the lives of your people. We ask that you to rise to the occasion, to be the best public servants you can be, and to help build a brighter future for Samoa.

Thank you for your dedication, and may you continue to serve with integrity and purpose.

In closing, I extend to all the public servants of Samoa, all agencies and sectors of government which incidentally includes all of us, former and current, old and young, our congratulations and best wishes for all your achievements.

I also take this opportunity on behalf of the Prime Minister and the government of Samoa to wish you all and your Children and Families a Blessed White Sunday ahead.

It is my great pleasure to now declare the 12th Samoa Public Service Day Open, and the Talofa with a Smile Campaign officially launched.



SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA !!



