RST INC Beauty Product Packaging Design Nominated for 2023 Formes de Luxe Awards

RST INC Diamond Cosmetic Dispenser

20-year cosmetics and personal care veteran's work receives prestigious nomination.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RRST INC and its founder and CEO, renowned cosmetics and personal care industry veteran Ronen Tregerman, have been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Formes de Luxe Awards, celebrating a quarter century of packaging innovation. The nominee's exceptional packaging design, which has already garnered a US design patent and pending design patent in China, has earned him a place among the elite in the luxury packaging sector.

With over two decades of experience, Ronen Tregerman has made a significant mark in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Having held executive roles in renowned beauty brands, Tregerman has contributed to the global success of numerous beauty and skincare products. His expertise spans the entire spectrum of the industry, from packaging and design to international compliance, product development, brand positioning, and regulatory compliance. Tregerman's latest accomplishment is being a co-founder of the fast growing luxury cosmetic retail chain launched in 2022 : Beauty Avenue Las Vegas with three stores to date and growing.

Tregerman's outstanding design, which is the focal point of this nomination, showcases his commitment to excellence and his ability to continually be creative and think outside the box. This nomination reflects not only the aesthetic beauty of his creation but also its ability to meet the rigorous standards of luxury packaging.

The 2023 Formes de Luxe Awards, widely considered to be one of the top events in the luxury packaging world, features over 75 luxury products vying for recognition in 22 categories. The competition covers various sectors, including beauty, fragrance, wine, and spirits.

The Formes de Luxe Awards, in collaboration with partner Neyret, will reveal the winners alongside a trophy presentation on the evening of October 2nd at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Formes de Luxe is a vital resource for professionals in the packaging industry. Its international network of journalists provides valuable insights to packaging executives across the world's foremost luxury markets.

RST INC's nomination for the 2023 Formes de Luxe Awards stands as a testament to Ronen Tregerman's dedication to elevating the standards of luxury packaging. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, his expertise and innovative designs continue to shape its future. The nomination reflects his personal achievement and the excellence he brings to the entire cosmetics and personal care industry.

Connect with Ronen on LinkenIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ronen-tregerman-b297ab73.