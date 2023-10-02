Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches Partners with Cleaning for a Reason to Provide Free Services to Cancer Patients

Submit Release
Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches, a reputable provider of cleaning services in Palm Beach is proud to announce its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches, a leading cleaning company in Palm Beach Gardens and the region, is excited to announce its recent partnership with Cleaning for a Reason. This collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to giving back to the community and supporting individuals facing cancer.

Cleaning for a Reason is a nonprofit organization that connects cancer patients with professional cleaning companies willing to donate their services. By partnering with the organization, Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches will be able to provide complimentary services to cancer patients in the area, ensuring their living spaces are clean and comfortable while they focus on their treatment and recovery.

"We’re thrilled to join forces with Cleaning for a Reason and contribute to the well-being of cancer patients," said Rachel Duffie, the owner of Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches. "We understand the challenges faced by individuals battling cancer and want to offer our expertise to alleviate some of their burden. This partnership aligns with our core values and allows us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in our community," Ms. Duffie concluded.

About Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches: Founded in June 2014, Custom Cleaning of the Palm Beaches is a woman-owned small business that has been providing exceptional cleaning services in Palm Beach Gardens and the surrounding areas. Specializing in routine, deep, move in/out cleaning, as well as commercial cleaning, estate cleaning, and church cleaning, the company offers a wide range of services to meet the unique needs of its clients.

