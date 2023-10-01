The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF Brings Corporate Canada Together to Move Work Aside and Move for a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes 

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada’s longest running and top fundraising events will be taking place in Montréal, QC, Toronto, ON and Calgary, AB on October 5, 12 and 19, respectively. The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF is a high-energy event that sees hundreds of corporate executives and teams shed their business wear for workout clothes to pedal for a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).



Participants from corporate Canada will take part by spinning on hundreds of stationary bikes set up in three major cities. Additional events are being coordinated in corporate headquarters, gyms, and spin studios across the country as supporters Ride in support of JDRF throughout the month of October, towards our ultimate finish line: a world without T1D.

T1D is an autoimmune condition impacting almost 300,000 Canadians. Since the Ride launched in 1988, corporate Canada has raised millions of dollars to accelerate the pace of T1D research. Due to advances in research over the past five decades, approximately 25 years have been added to the lifespan of a person living with T1D and receiving the latest care.

“The Ride is an exciting team building event that lets people take a break from their offices, Zoom and Teams meetings, to pedal for a cure alongside their colleagues in support of people living with type 1 diabetes. People are eager to come together, so we are thrilled to be expanding this year, with events in Montréal and Toronto, and now Calgary, says Dave Prowten, CEO of JDRF Canada. “We are grateful that Sun Life and corporate Canada will move their work aside and move us closer to a cure for type 1 diabetes by helping us reach our $2.6 million fundraising goal.”

Sun Life has been a proud supporter of the Ride since 2017, and in 2019 they became the national title sponsor.

“Diabetes is a growing disease that affects millions across the world,” said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. “With more than 300,000 Canadians currently living with type 1 diabetes, we’re committed to helping them live healthier lives. Thank you to JDRF for their continued effort in searching for a cure and positively impacting the lives of those affected by diabetes.”

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life in the Community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower people in Canada to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community