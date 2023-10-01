STATEWIDE / Vermont State Police HQ / Statewide Bomb Threats

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Ongoing

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111 (Williston PSAP)

DATE/TIME: October 1st, 2023, at 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont, Statewide

VIOLATION: Bomb Threat Hoax Campaign

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is aware of ongoing bomb threats to various critical infrastructure and key resource sectors in the State of Vermont. The threats are received via email and report, “The bombs will blow up in a few hours. Many people will die.” These emails are sent from various accounts originating from @skiff.com. Affected groups are encouraged to report these incidents to local law enforcement in their area. No suspicious items or authentic threats have been discovered at this time.

These nationwide hoax campaigns are frequently reported throughout the US and cause disruption to day to day activities in schools, houses of worship, and businesses. The Vermont State Police encourage Vermonters to alert law enforcement if:

If you see a package, backpack or any other item left unattended.

If you witness someone taking pictures of infrastructure items, access points, or other security related activities.

If you witness the same car and/or person parked in a sensitive location.

If you see behavior that strikes you as odd or out-of-place.

Please report suspicious activity through the See Something, Say Something program: 844-84-TIPS (844-848-8477), www.vtips.us, or text VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Captain Shawn Loan

Special Investigations Commander

Vermont State Police

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671

shawn.loan@vermont.gov

CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE: This e-mail, including any attachments, may contain sensitive information pertaining to ongoing Law Enforcement Investigations, developing Homeland Security issues, or mitigation strategies that is exempt from public disclosure. It is intended only for the individual(s) named, or their designated representatives who have a need to know in order to act on that information. Any unauthorized review, use, disclosure, or distribution is prohibited. If you have received this message in error, please contact the sender (by phone or reply by e-mail) and then destroy all copies of the original message.