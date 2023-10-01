Vietnamese leaders extended greetings to China on National Day

VIETNAM, October 1 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Võ Văn Thưởng have sent their letters of greetings to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of China's National Day (October 1).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has cabled his greetings to his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, while National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ also sent congratulations to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji on this special occasion.

In the letters, the Vietnamese leaders highly valued and congratulated China on the achievements in socio-economic development, reform and opening process that the Party, State and people of China have gained over the past 74 years.

They expressed belief that under the leadership of the CPC and General Secretary and President Xi, China will successfully complete all strategic socio-economic targets and tasks set out at the 20th CPC National Congress, turning China into a modern, strong and prosperous socialist country with democracy, civilisation and harmony, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always consider China an important strategic partner and a top priority in Việt Nam’s external policy.

They underlined that the year of 2023 carries an important meaning to the Việt Nam-China ties as the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. This is a chance for the two sides to look back on the previous journey, sum up experience and sketch out a future of sustainable and long-term development for their traditional friendly neighbourliness and the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Việt Nam-China Cooperation Trần Lưu Quang, and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended their greetings to Wang Yi, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the China-Việt Nam Cooperation and Chinese Foreign Minister. — VNS