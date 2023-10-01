Manchin Votes to Prevent A Government Shutdown, Recommits Support to Ukraine

September 30, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted on the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, fund the federal government through November 17, 2023, and allow work on appropriations bills to continue.

“I’m relieved cooler heads have prevailed and we were able to comprise to keep the government open. Our commitment to Ukraine remains resolute and we will find a path forward to ensure our support for Ukraine continues. We cannot continue to govern this way and must commit ourselves to finding long-term, bipartisan and bicameral solutions to the serious concerns dividing us like the debt of our nation, the security of our border and the geopolitical responsibilities we have to support democracies around the world.”