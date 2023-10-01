In Memoriam: Dr. Joe Bates, a Pioneer for Public Health in Arkansas

For much of the past 70 years, Dr. Joe Bates worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone across Arkansas could benefit from equal access to quality health care. Whether mentoring medical students, conducting vital public health research, or bringing people together to build a stronger, more professional, and more effective healthcare infrastructure for the state, Dr. Bates was a true pioneer for public health in Arkansas.

“It is hard to fathom the number of lives his work has saved here in our state and beyond,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “His legacy will have an enduring impact on the lives of Arkansans for many generations to come.”

Revolutionizing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Tuberculosis

During the 1950s and 1960s, Arkansas frequently experienced the highest death rate from tuberculosis (TB) in the country. During his childhood, Bates lost an uncle not much older than himself to the disease; he credited his lifelong interest in combating infectious disease to that loss.

As a resident following his graduation from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Bates encountered a 14-year-old boy from the Arkansas Boys’ Reformatory School who came into the hospital coughing up blood. Following the boy’s TB diagnosis, Bates began to further investigate conditions at the reformatory school, where tuberculosis was running rampant.