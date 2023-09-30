Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI), Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), and Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s sales pipeline. The Company’s forecasting processes failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among its customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (ii) demand for paraxylene (“PX”) had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (iii) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (iv) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

