Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,862 in the last 365 days.

Maywood Temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center To Open Monday October 2 for One Week

CHICAGO – A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be open in Maywood from Monday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 7 to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by June 29-July 2 severe storms and flooding. 

Location:

Maywood Park District 
921 S. 9th St. 
Maywood, IL 60153 
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at these centers to help survivors of the June 29 – July 2, 2023, storms and flooding apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print etc.) or a language interpreter may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance. 

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.

You just read:

Maywood Temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center To Open Monday October 2 for One Week

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more