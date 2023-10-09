Mainland Motors Expands Presence with Abbotsford, BC Location

"Meet the Visionaries Behind Mainland Motors' Success – Steering Excellence in Abbotsford!"

Mainland Motors Drives into Abbotsford, BC: Launch Specials & Premier Services Await!

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainland Motors Expands to Abbotsford, BC, Bringing Exciting Promotions and Top-Notch Services to Local Car Buyers

Mainland Motors, a prominent figure in the automotive sector, has commenced operations at its new Abbotsford location starting October 1, 2023. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for Mainland Motors as it continues to offer a wide variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles and exceptional services to its ever-growing customer base.

The new Mainland Motors location in Abbotsford, situated at 32835 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2A6, is strategically chosen to cater to the needs of the local community. Residents of Abbotsford and the surrounding areas can now experience the Mainland Motors difference right in their own backyard.

Mainland Motors has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted dealerships in the industry, with three existing locations in Surrey, Langley, and Calgary. The Abbotsford location will further strengthen the company's commitment to providing outstanding customer experiences, top-notch service, and a wide range of vehicles to choose from.

Exciting Features of Mainland Motors in Abbotsford:

Prime Location: The new Abbotsford location is strategically positioned to offer convenience to local residents, ensuring they have access to a diverse selection of pre-owned vehicles.

Comprehensive Service Center: Mainland Motors goes beyond sales to vehicle maintenance. The Abbotsford location boasts a advanced service center dedicated to preserving vehicle's peak condition.

Special Promotions: Mainland Motors presents exclusive offers, including complimentary oil changes for the first 50 customers and discounted car detailing for early patrons at the Abbotsford location.

Thousands of Satisfied Customers: With a history of satisfied customers and outstanding reviews on platforms like Google and Facebook, Mainland Motors has established itself as a trusted destination for car purchases, exceptional service, and friendly staff.

Extensive Vehicle Selection: Across all Mainland Motors locations, customers can choose from a vast inventory of over 500 high-quality vehicles, ensuring that there's a perfect match for every taste and budget.

Credit and Trade-In Options: Mainland Motors welcomes customers with all types of credit profiles and offers competitive trade-in values, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of your dream car.

Mainland Motors' remarkable growth in the industry reflects its dedication to delivering a car-buying experience that goes beyond what new car dealerships offer. As a full-service dealership, Mainland Motors provides comprehensive support, from helping customers find their ideal vehicle to providing exceptional after-sales servicing.

Mainland Motors encourages the public to explore its new Abbotsford location whether you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle, need maintenance or repairs, car detailing or simply want to experience the Mainland Motors difference.

"We're absolutely thrilled about our Abbotsford location! This move allows us to bring Mainland Motors' dedication to delivering the best to our customers even closer. We can't wait to offer fantastic promotions, outstanding service, and a diverse selection of pre-owned vehicles. Abbotsford, prepare for an incredible automotive journey ahead!"

Manny Jawanda & Sunny Goindi, Co-Founders, Mainland Motors

For more information about Mainland Motors and its services, please visit our website at www.mainlandmotors.com or contact us at (604) 744-2009.

Media Contact:

