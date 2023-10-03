MediaVillage Education Foundation Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Series of Thought Provoking Interviews
(Top Row L-to-R) Tahlisha Williams, 4As; Christine Rose, OUTFRONT; Vanessa Sandoval, Hearst; Raul Tafur, Canvas Worldwide; (Bottom Row L-to-R) Rob Velez, Vevo; Jeannie Stezano, A+E Networks; Dr. Jorge Alcaraz, Starcom; Holly Lindvall, Locality
Multicultural TV host Juan Ayala leads discussion on influence of Hispanic consumer; how diversity + inclusion in the workplace leads to successful business
MediaVillage Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to advancing a culture of learning and diversity in the advertising supported media industry.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York --- MediaVillage Education Foundation’s Multicultural TV journalist Juan Ayala has conducted a series of insightful interviews in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month 2023. The annual month-long celebration of Latin American culture this year is themed Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.
— Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage.org
“The theme of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month speaks to the mission of our nonprofit of the importance of advertising supported media companies proliferating an environment that welcomes a diverse workforce,” said Ayala, who covers programming aimed toward diverse, multicultural and LGBTQ+ audiences for MediaVillage.org. “In our one-on-one interview with VEVO’s Rob Velez, he talks about the ongoing growth, impact, and influence of the Hispanic consumer, the importance of representation within one's workplace, and how much the industry has changed since his early career.”
MediaVillage Education Foundation is 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing a culture of learning and diversity in the advertising supported media industry. “For decades we have been advising companies on advancing business growth through cultural change,” said Jack Myers, who founded MediaVillage Education Foundation, AdvancingDiversity.org and The Myers Report, all focused on bridging the generational gap through marketplace intelligence, education and professional development.
The roundtable discussions touch on a variety of topics including: What can management and company leaders do for employees to feel valued?; How important is it for a workforce and leadership roles to reflect the country’s diversity?; What can hiring managers do to ensure they are authentically looking for a diverse workforce in a non-performative way?; How can employee resource groups help with improving retention?; How do diversity and inclusion in the workplace lead to a successful business?
Below is an overview of the Hispanic Heritage Month roundtables and one-on-one interview:
• A roundtable discussion on “Empowerment, Belonging, and Diversifying the Workplace” with Christine Rose, Senior Director of Regional Marketing at OUTFRONT; Tahlisha Williams, EVP, Talent, Equity and Learning Solutions, 4As; Raul Tafur, VP of Social & Content Strategy at Canvas; Vanessa Sandoval, Senior Director of Human Resources at Hearst; Jeannie Stezano, Director of Marketing Operations at A+E Networks
• One-on-one interview with Rob Velez, Vice President of US Multicultural and LatAm Sales at VEVO, on “Hispanic Market Growth and Diversifying the Boardroom”
• A roundtable with Holly Lindvall, Chief of Human Resources for Locality, and Dr. Jorge Alcaraz, director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Starcom, on "The Evolution of DEIB and Calling Corporate America to Action"
Sampling of the conversations from the first roundtable:
Sandoval of Hearst: “It goes beyond seeing folks in the building that look like you, it’s ensuring that not only do they have the sponsorship to excel so we’re setting them up for success, but that we’re placing them in decision-making spaces. They may not be the head of a department but if they’re not being asked for their insight and input, then it’s performative. A lot of organizations have adopted the mindset that yes, having a diverse workforce is necessary and benefits everyone, but there’s room [for improvement] in how it presents itself in the day-to-day.”
Williams of 4As: “When we’re looking for people to join our agencies and organizations, we have to look beyond some of the things that have been status quo when thinking about talent. The talent of today is different. They have skills that are transferable to our industry, which is very different from what we’ve been accustomed to. They also have a social responsibility aspect to them that they’re brokering, they are equally vested in who we are as organizations and what we plan to do to invest in them. It’s important when looking at the entire talent landscape, especially Gen Z, that they’re also interviewing us, and they want to be represented in a way where they have a sense of belonging.”
Stezano of A+E Networks: “We started our ERGs in 2020 when the conversations were happening in every company. We didn’t know who was Hispanic in our company, people didn’t know I was. We come in such a variety that it was an opportunity to build that community and identify each other and that’s where that belonging happened.”
Tafur of Canvas: “Diversity brings in not just more perspectives but better and more creative solutions from a diverse group of people. You’re getting a much more robust set of experiences and ways to see the world that brings you better solutions. Those become effective business outcomes, higher client satisfaction, higher market competitiveness. We’re able to really shine based on having diverse teams. There’s a correlation between a diverse team and its inclusive culture and being able to drive consumers to that.”
Rose of Outfront: “When you have different minds in the game, you get a lot of fresh ideas and cool ways to solve problems. When everyone feels like they fit in, we all work better and are happier and this vibe spreads to our relationships with our clients. When we talk about being inclusive, we can really get where our clients are coming from and get what they need. Our success comes from everyone feeling like they belong and they can be themselves and that sparks innovation, which in turn gets our clients excited.”
To learn how to support the media community’s collective commitment to growth, contact Jack Myers at Jack@mediavillage.org or Maryann Teller at Maryann@mediavillage.org and visit www.aboutmediavillage.com. For press inquiries, contact Diane Stefani at Diane@mediavillage.org.
About MediaVillage Education Foundation:
MediaVillage Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing a culture of learning and diversity in the advertising-supported media industry. Supported by corporate investment, MediaVillage underwrites market intelligence for team preparation, investments in advanced B2B marketing technology, and professional development for talent acquisition and retention. MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange is an open-access platform offering free and accessible on-demand online learning and a free self-publishing platform for thought leadership. Visit www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
MediaVillage
email us here
DIANE STEFANI
+1 917-519-8130