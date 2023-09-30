Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 23A5004671
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/29/23 0936 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Ln, Barton
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Travis Blake
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/29/23 at approximately 0939, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order that occurred on Pleasant Lane in Barton. Investigation showed that Travis Blake had violated an Abuse Prevention Order with a household member and unlawfully entered a dwelling. Travis Blake was cited in with conditions of release on the order of the Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/2/22 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
