Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

CASE#: 23A5004671

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/29/23 0936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Ln, Barton

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Travis Blake

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/29/23 at approximately 0939, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order that occurred on Pleasant Lane in Barton. Investigation showed that Travis Blake had violated an Abuse Prevention Order with a household member and unlawfully entered a dwelling. Travis Blake was cited in with conditions of release on the order of the Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/2/22 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

