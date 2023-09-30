Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004671

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/29/23 0936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Ln, Barton

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED:  Travis Blake 

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/29/23 at approximately 0939, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Violation of an Abuse Prevention order that occurred on Pleasant Lane in Barton. Investigation showed that Travis Blake had violated an Abuse Prevention Order with a household member and unlawfully entered a dwelling. Travis Blake was cited in with conditions of release on the order of the Court for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    10/2/22 1230        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

