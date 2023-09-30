[Latest] Vacuum Packaging Market Size Will Attain USD 11.24 Billion by 2030 Growing at 5.30% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

The global vacuum packaging market size is projected to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2030 from its value USD 7.46 billion in 2022, at CAGR of 5.30% during forecast period. Customization and branding are likely to offer growth opportunities in the global market.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Vacuum Packaging Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Terephthalate, And Other Plastics), By Product Type (Films And Pouches & Bags), By End Users (Industrial Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Food, And Others), By Machinery (Tray Sealing Machines, External Vacuum Sealers, Thermoformers, And Others), By Process (Rigid Packaging, Semi-Rigid Packaging, And Flexible Packaging), By Packaging Type (Shrink Vacuum Packaging, Skin Vacuum Packaging, And Others), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global vacuum packaging market size was valued at about USD 7.46 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 11.24 billion by 2030.”

Vacuum Packaging Market Overview:

Vacuum packaging refers to the packaging solution in which all of the air is removed from the container to create a vacuum, resulting in greater product protection and preservation. Nonetheless, the process requires sophisticated equipment, packaging materials, etc. By preventing the food products from coming into contact with oxygen, vacuum packaging helps preserve their texture, flavor, and freshness.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.46 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 11.24 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.30% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Amcor plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Cryovac Inc., Multivac Group, Henkelman, Ulma Packaging, Webomatic, DZ Pack, Ilpra Systems, Accu-Seal Corporation, ARPAC LLC, Bizerba, Henan Huafood Machinery Technology Co., Ltd, Dadaux SAS, Webomatic, Minipack-Torre, Orved, PAC Machinery, and Others. Segments Covered By Material, By Product Type , By End Users, By Machinery, By Process, By Packaging Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

Increasing demand for processed food is driving the growth of the global vacuum packaging market.

Based on the material, the polyethylene segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of product type, the film segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

Based on the end users, the food sector is the fastest-growing segment of the global market.

Based on the machinery, the thermoformer segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

On the basis of process, the skin vacuum packaging segment is expected to register notable growth in the global market.

Based on the packaging type, the flexible packaging segment is anticipated to grow expeditely in the global market.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for processed food is likely to drive the growth of the global market

Globally rising demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat dishes has a substantial impact on the demand for vacuum packaging. Processed foods must have an extended shelf life and be packaged appropriately. Consequently, vacuum packaging has emerged as the optimal solution to satisfy their rising demands.

Additionally, vacuum-sealed pouches offer consumers high convenience and portion control. Additionally, vacuum packaging makes it simple to store and preserve pre-packaged meals or leftovers. Such features of vacuum packaging are ideal for accommodating consumers' changing lifestyles, which is expected to boost the global vacuum packaging market during the forecast period.

Vacuum Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global vacuum packaging market can be segmented into material, product type, end users, machinery, process, packaging type, and region.

By material, the market can be segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene terephthalate, and other plastics. The polyethylene segment is estimated to remain lucrative during the forecast period.

By product type, the market can be segmented into films and pouches & bags. The film segment is projected to swipe the largest market share in the global vacuum packaging market. By end users, the market can be segmented into industrial goods, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. The food sector is the fastest-growing segment of the vacuum packaging industry because the food industry is the primary end user of vacuum packaging.

By machinery, the market can be segmented into tray sealing machines, external vacuum sealers, thermoformers, and others. The thermoformer segment is likely to lead the vacuum packaging industry in the forthcoming years due to its adaptability, efficiency, and versatility to various product types.

By process, the market can be segmented into shrink vacuum packaging, skin vacuum packaging, and others. The skin vacuum packaging segment is expected to register notable growth in the global vacuum packaging market during the forecast period.

By packaging type, the market can be segmented into rigid packaging, semi-rigid packaging, and flexible packaging. The flexible packaging segment is anticipated to grow expeditely in the global vacuum packaging industry in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the global market during the forecast period

North America is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period because of its dynamic nature and highly evolving sectors within the packaging industry. Utilization, production, and distribution of vacuum packaging apparatus, equipment, and other materials are prevalent in this region.

Asia-Pacific will likely experience significant development in the coming years due to the region's diverse population and rapidly expanding food and beverage industry. In addition, the rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization is raising the living standards of the populace along with their disposable income, which has resulted in a substantial rise in consumer awareness regarding food safety and shelf life.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Vacuum Packaging market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Vacuum Packaging market include;

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Cryovac Inc.

Multivac Group

Henkelman

Ulma Packaging

Webomatic

DZ Pack

Ilpra Systems

Accu-Seal Corporation

ARPAC LLC

Bizerba

Henan Huafood Machinery Technology Co. Ltd

Dadaux SAS

Minipack-Torre

Orved

PAC Machinery

The global vacuum packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Material Segment Analysis

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl alcohol

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Other Plastics

By Product Type Segment Analysis

Films

Pouches & Bags

By End Users Segment Analysis

Industrial Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

By Machinery Segment Analysis

Tray Sealing Machines

External Vacuum Sealers

Thermoformers

Others

By Process Segment Analysis

Rigid Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Shrink Vacuum Packaging

Skin Vacuum Packaging

Others

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Vacuum Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Vacuum Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Vacuum Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Vacuum Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Vacuum Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

