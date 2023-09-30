Submit Release
News Search

There were 267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,039 in the last 365 days.

DHEC Lifts Temporary Swimming Advisory for Section of Beach on Edisto Island

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Sept. 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C.  ̶  A section of beach along South Carolina's coast is no longer under a swim advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today.
 
The affected area was at Edingsville Beach near the access point on Lost Village Trail (station LC-075) in Edisto Island in Colleton County. Bacteria levels have returned to normal. 
 
DHEC routinely collects water samples at more than 120 locations along South Carolina's beaches to monitor bacteria levels. Please visit scdhec.gov/BeachMonitoring for more information and to view recent water sampling results along the coast.
 
For more information, call your local DHEC office:

•    Myrtle Beach 843-238-4378
•    Charleston 843-953-0150
•    Beaufort 843-846-1030

###

You just read:

DHEC Lifts Temporary Swimming Advisory for Section of Beach on Edisto Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more