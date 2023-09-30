Temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center To Open In Dolton for One Week

CHICAGO – A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be open in Dolton from Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7, except on Sunday, to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by June 29-July 2 severe storms and flooding.

Location:

Dolton Library District

14037 Lincoln Ave.

Dolton, IL 604219

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Closed Sunday, Oct. 1

Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Oct. 2 – 6.

Open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct.7. Closing permanently at 3 p.m.



Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at these centers to help survivors of the June 29 – July 2, 2023, storms and flooding apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print etc.) or a language interpreter may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.