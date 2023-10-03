BLUE INNOVATIONS GROUP TO UNVEIL THE R30 ELECTRIC BOAT

The R30 Electric Boat

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a marine technology company, proudly announces the much-anticipated launch of its flagship product, the R30 electric boat, on Saturday, December 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founder and CEO John Vo shared his excitement, stating, “The R30 will provide the ultimate boating experience for customers with uncompromised safety, performance, style, and value while being environmentally friendly.”

The R30 is a 30-foot electric boat with a 221 kWh battery pack, 800HP dual motor powertrain, integrated UI, and solar charging capability. This first-of-its-kind recreational boat offers customers an unparalleled experience, combining advanced technologies and timeless styling. The R30 provides a seamless transition between working and playing spaces with its connected capability, interactive features, and versatile layout. This versatility extends to the vessel’s controls and navigation which are intuitive and easy to use. The R30’s stern ocean terrace combined with the vessel’s silent and pollution-free propulsion system enables customers the opportunity to easily engage with their family and friends.

“We are thrilled to launch the R30 in St. Petersburg, Florida, a community that has embraced our mission from the very beginning. The R30 is a testament to American innovation and the cutting-edge technologies emerging from the State of Florida,” said Vo. The R30 is the first 30ft electric day cruiser designed and manufactured in Florida.

Customers will have the opportunity to reserve an R30 for $1,000 with a “Blue Reservation” which provides customers with standard delivery and $5,000 for a “BIG Reservation,” providing customers with access to one of the first 100 boats. BIG will begin R30 deliveries in Q3 2024.

"Since our debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we've seen enthusiasm not only among current boaters but also among non-boaters who share the sentiment that the R30 is a long-overdue innovation," Vo explained.

R30 Specs

Length: 30ft, Beam: 10ft, Height: 9.5ft, Weight: 10K lbs, Capacity: 12 people, Target Nominal Runtime: up to 8hr, Dual Motor Powertrain: 800HP, Battery pack: 221kWh, Solar canopy: 2.7kW

R30 Key Features

Half-Walk Around, Bathroom with Bidet, Kitchenette, Refrigerator, AC, Stern Ocean Terrace, Range of Charging Options, Expandable Solar Canopy, Remote Access, and Integrated Infotainment.

About Blue Innovations Group

Blue Innovations Group (BIG) is a leading all-electric boat company based in Pinellas Park, Florida, USA. The company's mission is to enable the transition from land to water with sustainable solutions. BIG's flagship product, the R30, is a 30-foot electric boat with a 221 kWh battery pack, 800HP, and solar charging capability.