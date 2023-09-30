Ilham Aliyev received president of International Astronautical Federation

Highlighting the importance of the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Azerbaijan, the head of state expressed his gratitude for choosing Azerbaijan as a host for this event. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that a great preparatory work had been done for the high-level organization of the Congress in Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that this event, which will be attended by a large number of guests, is important in terms of getting closely acquainted with Azerbaijan and defining future plans of cooperation.

Saying he is glad to visit Azerbaijan, Clay Mowry expressed his gratitude to the head of state for his support in holding the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan, and hailed Azerbaijan's preparation for the Congress.

Touching upon the importance of the congress, the IAF President assessed the participation of more than 5,000 representatives from over 100 countries as an indicator of the importance attached to this event. He pointed out that this event is at the same level in terms of the number and composition of participants compared to other congresses that have been held so far, and even surpass them in terms of certain indicators.

The IAF President mentioned that this event would be one of the most important congresses due to the number of scientific articles submitted, adding that up to 3600 scientific articles would be submitted to the Congress.

They noted that as part of this event, the workshop on "Space technologies for social and economic benefits" and the Space Generation Congress of the Space Generation Advisory Council were jointly organized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the International Astronautical Federation.

During the conversation, the high level of preparedness of the Baku city and the Convention Center for this prestigious international event was particularly emphasized.