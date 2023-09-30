A Downward Spiral: Examining the Recession's Effect on the Animal Genetics Sector in 2023

Animal Genetics Market Siz

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Animal Genetics Market report?

Animal genetics refers to the branch of genetics that deals with the study of inheritance and gene variation in domestic and wild animals. This involves gene expression, animal breeding and physical genetic traits such as coat color, body structure, facial shape, and others which is entirely based on heredity. Animal genetics are used for DNA testing, genetic trait testing, and genetic disease traiting. The animal genetics market is anticipated to increase due to the rapid demand, consumption of animal proteins, and increase in urban population, which exhibits demand for meat products across the globe during the forecast period.

Increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies and rise in implementation of animal welfare acts drive the market. Similarly, growth in awareness about veterinary genetic diseases and increase in population of livestock animals to meet the unmet demands for animal derived proteins further fuel the market. However, stringent regulations regarding animal genetic engineering, high cost of animal testing and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth of the animal genetics market. Asia-Pacific provides opportunities for the growth of animal genetics market due to the growth in demand for animal derived products, increase in animal population and development of animal welfare acts in this region during the forecast period.

The animal genetics market is segmented into type and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into animal genetics products (live animals and genetic materials) and animal testing services (DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others). Based on live animals, the market is further divided into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others (goat, sheep, and horse). The genetic materials are categorized into semen and embryo. The semen is further categorized into bovine, porcine, canine, equine, and others (goat and sheep). By embryo the market is subdivided into bovine, equine, and others (goat, porcine, and sheep). By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Takeaways:

Animal Genetics Market Segments:

By Type :

Animal Genetic Products

Live Animals

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Canine

Others

Genetic Materials

Semen

Bovine

Porcine

Canine

Equine

Others

Embryo

Bovine

Equine

Others



By Therapeutics:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases



By Services:

DNA Typing

Genetic Trait Tests

Genetic Disease Tests

Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Genus Plc

Topigs Norsvin

Envigo Corporation

CRV Holding B.V

Hendrix Genetics BV

Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

Neogen Corporation

Alta Genetics Inc., Zoetis, Inc, and Animal Genetics, Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis by type elucidates the use of animal genetics in DNA testing and genetic disease traiting of domestic and wild animals.



Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



