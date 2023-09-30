Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The global spices and seasonings market size reached US$ 25.9 Billion in 2022.

Spices and seasonings are ingredients utilized to elevate the taste, fragrance, and overall culinary enjoyment of food. They are sourced from various parts of plants, including seeds, fruits, bark, roots, and leaves, and are recognized for their unique flavors and aromatic attributes. Spices are typically dried or ground plant components used to flavor dishes. They tend to have strong and distinctive tastes, suitable for both sweet and savory culinary creations. Examples of spices encompass cinnamon, cloves, cumin, turmeric, paprika, nutmeg, and ginger. Due to their potent flavors, spices are employed in small quantities as they can profoundly impact a dish's taste. In contrast, seasonings are blends or combinations of different spices and herbs designed to offer a harmonious and balanced flavor profile to a meal. They are pre-mixed and are readily available as spice blends or rubs in stores. Notable seasonings include Italian seasoning, curry powder, chili powder, herbes de Provence, and garam masala. These blends offer convenience by adding flavor to dishes without the need to measure individual spices. Spices and seasonings assume a pivotal role in the culinary world, enriching dishes with depth, complexity, and character. They can accentuate the inherent flavors of ingredients, introduce spiciness or heat, impart delightful aromas, and craft a well-rounded taste profile. Furthermore, spices and seasonings empower cooks to explore and experiment with diverse cuisines, as they serve as essential elements in various culinary traditions worldwide.

Spices and Seasonings Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary drivers stimulating the growth of the global spices and seasonings market is the rising consumer inclination toward diverse and exotic flavors. As consumers become more adventurous with their culinary choices, there is a growing demand for unique and authentic taste experiences. In addition, the increasing focus on health and wellness is another significant factor driving the market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the nutritional value and potential health benefits of the ingredients they incorporate into their meals. Spices and seasonings often possess natural compounds and antioxidants that offer health advantages, such as anti-inflammatory properties and potential disease-fighting capabilities. With the growing awareness of these benefits, consumers are actively seeking out spices and seasonings that not only enhance flavor but also contribute to their overall well-being. As a result, the demand for health-oriented spices and seasonings, such as turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger, is on the rise. Besides, the globalization of culinary influences has significantly impacted the spices and seasonings market. With increased exposure to diverse cuisines through travel, international restaurants, and online platforms, consumers are increasingly embracing global flavors and incorporating them into their cooking. This trend has led to a surge in the demand for authentic spices and seasonings from various regions, such as Indian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Asian cuisines. The desire to recreate traditional dishes and explore new taste sensations is driving the market growth as consumers seek high-quality spices and seasonings that deliver an authentic and immersive culinary experience. Furthermore, spices and seasonings manufacturers are continuously innovating to cater to the evolving consumer preferences and demands. They are introducing new blends, mixtures, and customized products that offer convenience and ease of use in the kitchen. Ready-to-use spice blends, spice rubs, and marinades are gaining popularity, as they provide consumers with pre-mixed combinations of spices and seasonings, saving time and effort in meal preparation.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Salt and Salt Substitutes

Herbs

Thyme

Basil

Oregano

Parsley

Others

Spices

Pepper

Cardamom

Cinnamon

Clove

Nutmeg

Others

Breakup by Application:

Meat & Poultry Products

Snacks & Convenience Food

Soups, Sauces and Dressings

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ajinomoto

ARIAKE JAPAN Company

Associated British Foods

Baria Pepper

Döhler

DS Group

Everest Spices

Kraft Heinz Company

Kerry Group

McCormick & Company

Olam International

Sensient Technologies

SHS GROUP

Spice Hunter

Unilever

Worlée

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

