Thermal Paper Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The global thermal paper market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022.

The global thermal paper market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Thermal paper is a specialized type of paper employed for inkless printing. It is composed of three layers: a regular paper substrate, a base layer containing alkaline salts, gelatin, and starch, and a top layer coated with the chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) as a developer. This paper is known for its durability, sensitivity to external factors, and the ability to change color when exposed to heat and light. Thanks to its reliability and convenience, thermal paper finds diverse uses in applications such as labels, tickets, point-of-sale (POS) receipts, and medical charts.

Thermal Paper Market Trends and Drivers:

The global thermal paper market is primarily being propelled by its widespread usage in sectors like banking, healthcare, and entertainment. Thermal paper stands out due to its ability to produce long-lasting, clear prints compared to traditional printing paper. Additionally, the retail sector's expansion and the growing network of hypermarkets have led to increased point-of-sale (POS) billing activities, which is a positive factor contributing to market growth. Furthermore, thanks to technological advancements, manufacturers can now offer multi-colored thermal paper for tasks like asset tagging and certification labels, particularly for cold storage products and laboratory specimens. These factors are expected to result in a favorable market outlook in the years to come.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Breakup by Application:

Point of Sale (PoS)

Lottery and Gaming

Tags and Labels

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Appvion Operations Inc

Gold Huasheng Paper Co. Ltd.

Hansol Paper Ltd.

Henan JiangHE Paper CO. LTD

Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd)

Koehler Group

Lecta Group

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Thermal Solutions International Inc.

