Acies Global Expands Its Footprint: Office Expansion in Chennai and New Office in Bangalore

Chennai office Expansion New Office In Bangalore

Acies more than doubled the existing office space in Chennai and newly opened office in Bangalore to support Acies Global's continued growth and progress.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acies Global, a prominent player in the digital transformation space, has reached a noteworthy milestone by expanding office locations in Chennai and Bangalore. This strategic development signifies more than just the company's physical growth; it also emphasizes Acies Global's dedication to promoting collaboration, innovation, and excellence within the teams.

Chennai Office Expansion

Acies more than doubled the existing office space in Chennai to support Acies Global's continued growth and progress. Situated within one of Chennai's thriving business hubs, this expansive workplace is geared to help bolster the company's expansion and its unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding services to its clientele.

In extending its reach in Chennai, Acies Global seeks to harness the abundant talent reservoir the region offers. Chennai is renowned for its flourishing IT sector and esteemed educational institutions, rendering it a fertile ground for skilled professionals. This makes it an optimal choice for the company to bolster its workforce as part of its growth strategy.

Bangalore Office: A New Hub for Innovation

Acies Global's newly opened office in Bangalore, often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley of India,' is strategically positioned to drive innovation. This location is synonymous with tech innovation, start-up culture, and a vibrant community of professionals from various domains.

By establishing a presence in Bangalore, Acies Global is not only enhancing its geographical reach but also gaining access to a network of tech-savvy individuals and innovative ideas. This office will serve as a hub for exploring cutting-edge analytics solutions, collaborating with industry leaders, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the technology and analytics fields.

Fostering Collaboration and Synergy

Both the Chennai and Bangalore offices are designed with collaboration in mind. Open spaces, collaborative workstations, and meeting rooms equipped with advanced communication technology aim to facilitate seamless interactions among team members.

The new facilities will also be home to an influx of the new batch of people joining us, who will embark on their career with Acies over the coming months. The expanded facilities will provide much needed space to accommodate Acies Global’s rigorous training and mentoring program for fresh graduates making their entry into the analytics and digital transformation world.

Acies Global recognizes that great ideas often emerge from collective brainstorming, and these offices are designed to encourage just that. Happy and healthy employees are more likely to produce their best work, and Acies Global is committed to ensuring a conducive work environment.