09/29/23-ALA WAI CANAL STAIRWELL IMPROVEMENTS TO BEGIN IN OCTOBER

September 29, 2023

ALA WAI CANAL STAIRWELL IMPROVEMENTS TO BEGIN IN OCTOBER

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Engineering Division announces an improvement project to encase seven of the existing 11 Ala Wai Canal stairwells between Ainakea Way and McCully Street, beginning Monday, October 2, 2023.

Construction at these seven stairwell locations will minimize access to the canal due to safety considerations and water quality concerns. The canal’s remaining eight stairwells are in good condition and preserve and reflect the early 20th-century history of the canal. The project is a continuation of previous improvements that included dredging, canal wall reconstruction, and structural stabilization.

Sidewalks in the immediate area of stairwells being encased will be closed and pedestrians will be directed to utilize bypass routes. Appropriate signage will be displayed. Impact to motorists will be minimal with potential parking stall restrictions in the immediate work area.

The DLNR’s State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) has approved the intended work, and Historic American Engineering Record (HAER) documentation has been performed to preserve the historical features of the Ala Wai Canal stairwells.

The project contractor is Hawaiian Dredging, and the construction cost is $415,000. This work is not related to the ongoing Ala Wai Watershed Flood Control project being handled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City and County of Honolulu.

