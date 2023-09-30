Showcase Your Skills at FEMA and SBA Job Fairs Sept. 29-30

MAUI, Hawaii – Two job fairs will be held Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, in Kahului and Makawao, where you can apply for a temporary FEMA position or a job with the U.S. Small Business Administration that could last at least a year.

At the job fairs, you can fill out a paper application or use a kiosk to apply online. You can also get advice about writing your resume and ask questions about salary and benefits. Bring enough resumes to apply for multiple vacancies.

Friday, Sept. 29 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center 91 Pukalani Street Makawao, HI 96768 Saturday, Sept. 30 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. University of Hawaii Maui College Community Services Building 205 310 West Kaahumanu Avenue Kahului, HI 96732

FEMA has 100 temporary vacancies on Maui and Oahu that start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year. The SBA positions can be for at least a year and, in some cases, as long as seven years, some with a travel requirement.

Some open FEMA and SBA positions include writer, customer service representative, public affairs specialist and digital communications specialist. Benefits vary by position but include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays. Details are available at the job fairs.

To submit online applications for the SBA vacancies, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Web Page.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma. FEMA and SBA are Equal Opportunity Employers.

