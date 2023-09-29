SB467 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to renumber and amend 84.30 (5r) (a); to amend 84.30 (5r) (title) and 84.30 (5r) (c); to repeal and recreate 84.30 (5r) (b); and to create 84.30 (5r) (a) 1., 84.30 (5r) (a) 2., 84.30 (5r) (a) 3., 84.30 (5r) (be), 84.30 (5r) (bs) and 84.30 (5r) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: outdoor advertising signs that do not conform to local ordinances and that are affected by certain transportation-related projects. (FE)