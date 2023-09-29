Submit Release
SB475 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to amend 632.85 (title) and 632.85 (3); and to create 632.85 (1) (d) and 632.851 of the statutes; Relating to: prior authorization for coverage of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, chiropractic services, and other services under health plans.

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

Important Actions (newest first)

