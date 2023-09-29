Submit Release
SB473 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to create 20.445 (1) (bn) and 106.135 of the statutes; Relating to: an intern placement program administered by the Department of Workforce Development and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

