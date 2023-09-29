SB480 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-09-29
WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to amend 441.07 (2), 448.02 (6), 448.02 (9) (intro.) and 448.978 (2) (intro.); and to create 146.36, 441.07 (1j), 448.02 (3m) and 448.978 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting gender transition medical intervention for individuals under 18 years of age.
Status: S - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/29/2023 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
