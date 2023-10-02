Submit Release
The Bristol Santa House Returns on November 18 for the 2023 Holiday Season

The Bristol Santa House is a one-of-a-kind place for children of all ages and abilities to experience the joy of Christmas regardless of circumstance. (Source: James D. Rielly Foundation, Inc.)

James D. Rielly Foundation provides charitable and emotional support to the children and families of our military, law enforcement, and first responders hindered by economic status, physical or mental challenges

— Michael Rielly, Founder and Chief Merriment Officer
— Michael Rielly, Founder and Chief Merriment Officer
BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James D. Rielly Foundation is excited to announce the return of the Bristol Santa House™ this holiday season. Opening day for the magical Christmas experience is set for November 18, 2023.

After an overwhelmingly successful inaugural season in 2022, the Bristol Santa House is coming back to spread holiday cheer and create cherished memories. The Bristol Santa House will once again provide a one-of-a-kind experience where children of all abilities can share their Christmas wishes, drop off letters to Santa, and meet Mr. Claus himself.

Relocated this year to 240 High Street next to the historic Bristol Statehouse, the Bristol Santa House aims to be even more accessible and continue strengthening Bristol’s sense of community.

“We were blown away by the response to the Bristol Santa House last year,” said Michael Rielly, Founder and Chief Merriment Officer of the James D. Rielly Foundation. “Families traveled from several states to visit. We can’t wait to build on that excitement and spread even more holiday magic with our new location.”

A project of the James D. Rielly Foundation, the Bristol Santa House is a unique holiday destination designed to bring joy and Christmas cheer to children and families, regardless of their physical, mental, or financial challenges. Last year, the Santa House attracted visitors from all over the northeast, becoming a popular attraction in Rhode Island and southern New England.

Mark your calendars – the Bristol Santa House returns on November 18. Help spread cheer this season and be part of something special.

For a full calendar of dates and times or for information on opportunities for sponsorship or support for the Bristol Santa House, please visit the website at: https://bristolsantahouse.org/

WPRI Providence: Bristol’s own ‘Santa House’ exudes Christmas spirit

