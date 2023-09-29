Submit Release
ACWA Statement on the Passing of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) released the following statement today on the passing of longtime U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who was a champion of California water.

“The California water community has lost a friend and one of its greatest champions with the passing of Senator Feinstein. ACWA honored the Senator in 2017 with its Legislative Leadership Award for her remarkable work in steering California drought legislation through Congress and helping to pass in 2016 the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act.

“Senator Feinstein was a legendary advocate for water resources management and has left an extraordinary legacy of leadership in Western water. ACWA sends its heartfelt condolences to the senator’s family, loved ones and staff.”

  • ACWA Executive Director Dave Eggerton

“With Senator Feinstein’s passing, ACWA and our members have lost one of the finest leaders ever on California and Western water issues. Working with Senator Feinstein in Washington, D.C and her extraordinary staff to develop and pass water legislation was always an incredible honor. She worked tirelessly to unite the water community and to move forward on a bipartisan basis with her fellow senators.

“Senator Feinstein, as a leader, was tough but fair and shared her sense of humor while always being tenacious and gracious. At an ACWA D.C. Conference, with passage of the WIIN Act uncertain and a serious drought raging, Senator Feinstein said ‘Water is the hardest issue I’ve ever worked on. And I’ve worked on many tough ones. I will keep trying.’ She received a standing ovation.”  

  • ACWA Director of Federal Affairs David Reynolds

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | heathere@acwa.com | (916) 669-2387


