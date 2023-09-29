FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT Receives $750,000 in Urban Forestry Grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the District $750,000 in funding to promote urban and community forestry as part of funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Coming from the USDA Forest Service, this funding will be used by DDOT’s Urban Forestry Division to support local organizations in underserved communities to improve the quality and upkeep of the tree canopy in these neighborhoods.

“We design public spaces to be people-focused,” said DDOT's Associate Director of Urban Forestry Earl Eutsler. “More tree coverage means lower summer temperatures, better local air quality, and reduced flooding on sidewalks and streets. We look forward to using this grant to facilitate healthier and more enjoyable spaces in our great city.”

The USDA Forest Service awarded this funding as part of a state-level allocation based on population size earlier this year and previously announced on September 14 that $1 billion would be awarded to non-profit and other community-based organizations nationwide, including $9.12 million to DC-based nonprofit Casey Trees.

This grant will help DDOT achieve its goal to cover 40 percent of the District with a healthy tree canopy by 2032, as highlighted in the agency’s long-range transportation plan, moveDC.

For more information on the Urban Forestry Division’s mission and work, visit https://ddot-urban-forestry-dcgis.hub.arcgis.com/.

