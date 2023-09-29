Inquest into the death of Linden Lyle Faulkner begins in October

CANADA, September 29 - A coroner’s inquest into the death of Linden Lyle Faulkner will begin at 10 a.m. (Mountain time) – 9 a.m. (Pacific time) – on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Cranbrook Law Courts, 102 11 Ave. S.

The death of Faulkner, 33, was reported to the Coroners Service on Aug. 28, 2018.

Under Section 18(3) of the Coroners Act, an inquest may be directed by the chief coroner when the public has an interest in being informed, and the death occurred from dangerous practice or circumstance and similar deaths could be prevented through recommendations.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Margaret Janzen, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting, and publishing, including through social media, of inquest proceedings is prohibited. Supreme Court accredited media are permitted to record the proceeding solely for the accuracy of their notes. The recording is not to be broadcast in any form. Accredited media members must provide proof to the sheriff and visibly display their accreditation at all times when they are recording or using electronic devices in court. Recording for any other purpose or by anyone without appropriate accreditation is strictly prohibited.

To access the livestream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream

Learn More:

For information about inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts

BC Coroners Service: http://www.gov.bc.ca/coroners