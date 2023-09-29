Barrasso Sponsors Bipartisan Bill to Protect Wyoming’s Forests and Rangelands from Destructive Wildfires

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), joined as an original cosponsor of the America’s Revegetation and Carbon Sequestration (ARCs) Act of 2023. This legislation will restore ecosystems and boost carbon storage and sequestration through tree planting, fire risk reduction, and expanded use of forest products.

This bill was introduced by ENR chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) along with ranking member John Barrasso, Senator Angus King (I-ME), and Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS).

“From the devastating wildfires in Hawaii to the dense smoke that covered the east coast, people across the country are seeing what folks in Wyoming have long known – out of control wildfires are dangerous and destructive,” said Senator Barrasso. “Through critical initiatives such as revegetation, tree thinning in overcrowded forests, and the elimination of invasive fire-prone grasses, America’s Revegetation and Carbon Sequestration Act will help improve the health of forests and rangelands, and make them more resilient to catastrophic wildfires. Simply put, the ARCs Act will help ensure the responsible management of our forests and rangelands in Wyoming and across the country. I am thankful for Chairman Manchin’s partnership on this important legislation.”

"Senator Barrasso and Senator Manchin’s America’s Revegetation and Carbon Sequestration Act of 2023 brings a rational, reasonable and common-sense approach to managing C02,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. “This is a refreshing change to the continual feed of misguided and divisive anti-fossil fuel bills being introduced by this Congress. Fossil fuels are an abundant, reasonably priced and reliable source of energy. Coupled with sources such as wind, solar and nuclear, these energy sources can provide grid stability and low-cost energy for consumers. This bill provides recognition that our forests and open lands are important to the capture and sequestration of C02. Proper management of these resources – including wildfire management, invasive grass control and use of forest products – all could be a great benefit to the people of Wyoming. This bill unlocks a portfolio of important tools to proactively manage forests and enhance their natural ability to store carbon. I heartily support this bill.”

“The ARCs Act will help provide the necessary tools Wyoming's forests need to recover from catastrophic wildfires and insect and disease outbreaks. This bipartisan legislation focuses on expanding critical revegetation efforts while ensuring timely management can be achieved after a large forest disturbance. I am thankful to Senator Barrasso for his leadership in this legislation," said Kelly Norris, Wyoming State Forester.

“Senator Barrasso’s ARCs Act recognizes that active and timely coordinated management is the essential key to restoring America’s forest and rangelands to meet their incredible potential to store carbon while meeting resource needs for wildlife and livestock forage and wood products. Key provisions of the Act that address invasive grasses while providing support for locally driven revegetation will directly benefit ranchers in Wyoming and across the West,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

“I applaud Senator Barrasso's efforts through the America's Revegetation and Carbon Sequestration Act of 2023 to mitigate the impact invasive annual grasses such as medusahead and cheatgrass are having on our western landscapes,” said Lindsey Woodward, the Weed and Pest Coordinator of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “These invasive species are degrading the health of the western ecological system critical to agriculture and wildlife while increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires. The language proposed in ARCs recognizes the need for planning across jurisdictional boundaries while emphasizing the need for quantifiable actions to directly mitigate the threat.”

“The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has long championed healthy, resilient forests as important habitat for elk and other wildlife. America’s Revegetation and Carbon Sequestration Act would provide new, innovative forest and reclaimed mine lands management tools. We look forward to working with Senators Manchin and Barrasso to provide our land managers additional discretion to actively manage forests and to pass this important legislation,” said Kyle Weaver, President and CEO, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

The ARCs Act will:

Reduce the risk of wildfires by improving the health of overcrowded forests and fire-prone rangelands by expanding tree thinning projects and eliminating invasive grasses

Support local economies by expediting the logging of damaged trees and expanding uses for wood products

Sequester carbon and improve ecosystems through revegetation

A one-page summary of the bill is available here.

A section-by-section summary of the bill available here.

Bill text is available here.