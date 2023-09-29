Manchin Announces West Virginia Office of Energy Awarded $8M Grant to Improve Energy Efficiency, Increase Grid Reliability

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that the West Virginia Office of Energy will receive an $8,157,217 grant through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants that are supported by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I am proud to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continue to deliver for the Mountain State. West Virginia has been America’s energy powerhouse for generations, and this grant will help ensure that the power we produce is used effectively and efficiently while ensuring a more reliable electric grid that will help keep West Virginians powered,” said Chairman Manchin.

More Information:

West Virginia will assess and improve energy efficiency and battery storage in critical buildings and develop community microgrids to increase overall grid reliability. Grant funds will also be used to identify electric customers, building owners, and electric utility providers that could benefit from grant funding

For more information from the U.S. Department of Energy, click here.