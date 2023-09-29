U District Partnership and Department of Commerce announce $5 million investment in U District small businesses

We’re pleased to share this announcement from the U District Partnership:

Announcement unveiled over 140 small business facade and facility improvements in the U District.

Seattle – This morning, The U District Partnership and Washington State Department of

Commerce unveiled an unprecedented series of investments in Seattle’s University District.

Small businesses up and down University Way NE and across the neighborhood have received a

total of $5 million in funding, enabling them to make hundreds of one-time strategic investments

that will have lasting impacts for their appearance and operations, as well as for the U District.

“Students and professors will feel like they are returning to an entirely new neighborhood this fall

quarter with bright new facades and signage now adorning their favorite businesses along the

Ave,” said Don Blakeney, Executive Director of the U District Partnership. “These grants have been

a once-in-a-generation chance to catalyze investment and build momentum for one of Seattle’s

most dynamic neighborhoods.”

Earlier this year, the Washington State Department of Commerce released a couple of rounds of

one-time ARPA dollars, with the express aim of helping small businesses that were impacted by

the pandemic and owned by women and people of color. This $5 million commitment has

enabled The U District Partnership to issue grants to 140 small business owners, who in turn,

were able to make hundreds of important investments in their facilities, and customer-facing

assets, like signage, lighting, exterior paint and windows. Each business was eligible to receive

up to $200,000 in funding for any eligible improvements made after February 29, 2020.

“Small businesses define the unique character of each of our downtown neighborhoods and

provide opportunities to build generational wealth for many families,” said Commerce Director

Mike Fong. “The spirit of optimism and resilience these business owners show every day

strengthens communities. As they navigate challenging conditions in the post-pandemic

economy, we are committed to supporting pathways to success through a spectrum of services at

every stage, from startup through equitable access to working capital for growth.”

The U District represents one of Seattle’s highest-concentration of small businesses owned by

women and people of color. Of the 141 business owners who received grant funding, 86%

percent were owned by women and/or people of color. Also, because many of these businesses

are food-service oriented, they were particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic.

“After operating in the U District for seven years, this grant has been a game changer. This funding

will prepare me for the next seven and beyond,” says Lois Ko, owner of Sweet Alchemy. “Even just

adding the word “espresso” onto my new awning immediately doubled our coffee business.”

“It was incredibly inspiring to see the impact these grants were able to make across our

community,” shared Daniel Lokic, Economic Development Manager for the U District Partnership.

“Not only did this funding enhance storefront facades and allow businesses to purchase critical

equipment – it provided the opportunity for businesses to invest in outdoor dining structures,

increasing seating capacity and extending their brand into the public realm.”

Over twenty businesses utilized their grant funding to implement public and private outdoor

dining options. This includes $500,000+ of investments in permitting, design, and financial

assistance which increased outdoor seating capacity by 450+ seats and spurred the

construction of 10 outdoor dining structures in the public realm.

The City of Seattle has also played a key role in the implementation of these grant-funded

projects, and in the overall revitalization of the U District. The Seattle Department of

Transportation (SDOT) and Office of Permitting and Construction (OPCD) worked closely

together with small business owners to ensure they could complete their projects quickly to

comply with the constraints of the funding.

“Seattle’s small businesses help create a vibrant local economy and are critical to building thriving

neighborhoods and creating generational wealth. This funding and support from the Washington

State Department of Commerce will make a big difference for U District small businesses,” said

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “This is a smart, strategic investment that will complement our

efforts and shared commitment to giving entrepreneurs and small businesses, particularly those

owned by women and people of color, the tools to build growing and successful enterprises.”

Additionally, the City’s Office of Economic Development (OED) has invested in other economic

revitalization strategies including $215,000 in funding to support outdoor dining, commercial

corridor tree lighting, activation, capacity building and a broken window repair pilot program. The

City’s Office of Arts and Culture also supplied key funding this year that enabled UDP to support

programming initiatives for thirteen U District arts and culture organizations.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s especially true when the public sector works

together to support our small businesses. UDP’s on-the-ground leadership plus investments

from the City and the state have helped our incredible small, diverse businesses thrive in the U

District. This is an exciting example of the impact of collaboration and partnership to meet the

needs of our local businesses,” shared Markham McIntyre, Director Seattle Office of

Economic Development.

Once the economic center for north Seattle, the U District faced steep competition in recent

decades from popular car-friendly shopping destinations like Northgate and University Village.

With the recent addition of a heavily-used light rail station, and with over 1,500 housing units

coming online and more under construction, the U District is seeing a renaissance unlike

anywhere else in Seattle today.

A series of short videos have been produced to illustrate the impact that this grant has had on

small businesses in the U District. Two of these short videos can be found here:

● Bulldog Cafe: https://youtu.be/q6vQdyc1cZ8

● Saint Bread: https://youtu.be/X6dUAXseVuA

Facts and Figures About The Grant

These investments made possible by the Washington State Department of Commerce were able

to have a large impact in one of Seattle’s fastest growing neighborhoods:

● 141 total U District businesses received grant funding this year.

● 86% of the U District businesses who received funding are Woman- (51%) and/or BIPOC-

(68%) owned.

● 69% of businesses awarded are food/bev; 23% are retail.

● The average award amount for tenant improvement grants was $34,359.94.

● Over 20 businesses were awarded funds to build outdoor dining structures and seating

areas, creating a total of over 450 new outdoor dining seats in the U District.

Grant Improvements on Display at U District $4 Food Walk, Saturday September 30

To showcase the new storefront improvements, The U District Partnership is hosting the Third

Annual U District $4 Food Walk on Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – a food

festival that will feature $4 bites from over 70 different U District businesses. More information

about this event can be found at udistrictseattle.com/foodwalk.

About the Urban Vitality Grant Program

The U District Vitality Grant program provided funding for ground-floor businesses and nonprofit

organizations in the U District to invest in cleaning and/or fixed asset improvements such as

remodeling, renovating, upgrading and purchasing specialized equipment. The aim of this

one-time funding is to support competitiveness, sustainability, customer attraction, and revenue

generation for businesses/organizations currently operating in/expanding/relocating to the U

District. A total pool of $4.85 million was made available thanks to the Washington State

Department of Commerce’ Small Business Innovation Fund (SBIFF) with the explicit aim of

supporting small, BIPOC-, and Woman-owned businesses.

About the Small Business Innovation Fund (SBIF)

In November of 2022, the Washington State Department of Commerce awarded 22 Small

Business Innovation Fund (SBIF) grants ranging from $500,000 to $5 million to nonprofit,

community based organizations focused on BIPOC initiatives to spur economic recovery efforts

state-wide. The total $32.5 million in grants awarded funded new, creative and innovative

projects including small business incubators and accelerators, support for local procurement

initiatives, improvements to physical workspaces in response to public health requirements or

acts of vandalism, support for small business competitiveness programs focused on hiring and

retention, and projects that increase the ability of a small business to succeed and thrive. The

Small Business Innovation Fund supports community-based programs and services that meet

the needs of BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in

underserved, low-income and rural parts of the state.

About the U District Partnership

The U District Partnership (UDP) is the lead economic development organization that works to

improve and promote Seattle’s U District. In addition to providing economic development

services, UDP oversees neighborhood cleaning, safety, and homeless outreach teams and

coordinates marketing and events for the U District. UDP also advocates on behalf of its

constituents with respect to a host of public policy, planning, and quality‐of‐life issues. For more

information about the U District Partnership, please visit udistrictpartnership.org.

Contact Information

Don Blakeney, Executive Director, U District Partnership

don@udistrictpartnership.org | (206) 399-8194

Polly Yokokawa, Marketing & Communications Manager, U District Partnership

polly@udistrictpartnership.org | (503) 754-4800

Today The U District Partnership and Washington State

