Governor Abbott Announces Weatherford Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 29 - September 29, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Weatherford, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Weatherford on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Weatherford and across every region of our state to ensure our communities have the tools needed to create even greater opportunity.”

“The City of Weatherford is very excited to be recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Community by the Office of the Governor and the Texas Music Office,” said Mayor Paul Paschall. “This recognition is extremely important for our community, local economy, and visitors. Our local music community will continue to flourish, thrive, and evolve with the receipt of this recognition.”

“We are excited to be recognized as a prestigious Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Weatherford Chamber President Tammy Gazzola. “On any given day in Weatherford, you can find amazing artists performing throughout our community. With this designation, we look forward to welcoming even more talented artists to town.”

“Weatherford has such a rich history and wonderful traditions that celebrate our love of music in all genres,” said Cultural Arts Committee Chair Elizabeth Baker. “From international piano competitions to tribute bands and everything in between, Weatherford is poised and ready to be the hub for musicians and music enthusiasts in our region. We are so proud to earn this distinction as a Music Friendly Texas Community!”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 7, during the Weatherford Wine & Whiskey Walk and will include speakers from the Weatherford community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation.

Weatherford Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 PM

During the Weatherford Wine & Whiskey Walk

Downtown Weatherford

114 Austin Avenue

Weatherford, TX 76086

For tickets to the Weatherford Wine & Whiskey Walk and more details: facebook.com/events/277918561702853/

Inquiries may be directed to Lyndsie Montgomery, Executive Director, Downtown Weatherford Inc., lmontgomery@d-winc.org, 682.262.1225

Weatherford becomes the 47th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.